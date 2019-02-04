AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hand dryers are found in just about every bathroom as an ecofriendly solution to paper waste, but could fecal bacteria in the air be transferring to our hands?
"It's pulling air from the surrounding area, which has high levels of contamination," said Dr. Tim Ford, chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at UMass Amherst.
It sounds like a hand drying horror: freshly cleaned hands having loads of bacteria blown back on to them
"Many activities we do in the bathroom contain aerosols and many of those are going to contain micro-organisms," Ford explained.
Ford said that those micro-organisms aren't all bad, but they're not all good. Pathogens are bacteria that could could cause disease and are transferred through the dryers.
"Exposing you to probably more pathogens within the whole bathroom environment then perhaps a paper towel would do," Ford noted.
Western Mass News put them to the test. Hand dryers versus paper towels - which ones are cleaner?
"I touch a filter membrane then I put it in a broth that enriches for coliform bacteria and E. Coli," said grad student Brooke Stebbins.
Stebbins told us coliform is a sanitary marker for water that will indicate the bacteria in the test
"The coliform colonies, the amount of them on the filter membrane were both very similar." Stebbins noted.
Brooke washed her hands the same way and dried them once with paper towels and once with a hand dryer
Results you see below the bacteria resulting from the dryer, which are almost the same as the results you see from the paper towel.
While it appears to the eye that there's more colonies of bacteria on the paper towels tested, Stebbins said under the microscope, both showed the same results.
"You'd have to do more sequencing work to hone in on if there's a true difference," Stebbins said.
Sequencing would show if the bacteria was harmful. However, no appearance of E. Coli showed up.
To remove the most harmful bacteria, it's all about how well you wash your hands and the CDC recommends at least 20 seconds, which many of us likely aren't doing.
"The risks are fairly small for those of us with healthy immune systems, but anybody with a compromised immune system is going to be at a much higher risk," Ford noted.
Ford said that a lot of bacteria is eliminated through the heating process, which is likely one of the reasons the tests between both the paper towels and the hand dryers were so similar.
"We have bacteria on our hands even if we used a dryer or paper towels," Ford added.
Research shows that being exposed to trace amounts of bacteria is good for human immune systems, but people suffering from certain illnesses may want to wash their hands longer and use hand dryers a little less frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.