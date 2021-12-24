SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) — It is Christmas Eve, which means that Santa is already off on his busiest night of the year.
We spoke to Brigadier General William Betts, Vice Commander of 1st Air Force and Air Forces Northern Command, to get tips on how to track Santa on his sleigh ride this year.
“Santa is a cooperative target,” Brigadier General Betts explained. “I would not say that we have a lot of direct contact with Santa, but we’re able to track him via a few means.”
Christmas is upon us, which means that Santa is gearing up for his biggest job of the year — delivering presents to kids around the world in just one night.
Part of the excitement of Christmas Eve is waiting for Santa to come down your chimney.
For many years, NORAD has worked closely with Santa to give you an inside look at his journey.
“Today, on Christmas Eve, our priority track which is of course Santa's sleigh,” Betts said.
He told Western Mass News that tracking Santa takes special skill and some very particular measures.
“We've got satellites that are in geo-synchronous orbit that use infrared,” Betts explained. “They see a significant heat signature. Rudolph's nose is a significant heat signature, so that's kind of how we first get our detection on Santa's sleigh.”
They sometimes even get lucky enough to fly right next to Santa's magical sleigh.
“If Santa will slow down enough for us, we can rejoin him with fighter jets and check out his sleigh,” Betts added.
He said that there is no need to worry about COVID when it comes to Santa or his reindeer. They are always safe.
“We could see while Santa is flying, he is not too worried about it because he is socially distanced, but when he actually goes into houses, he is wearing his mask,” Betts told us.
You can track Santa's journey to your house using the NORAD tracker on our app here.
