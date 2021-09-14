SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An air quality test was conducted Tuesday at the Eastfield Mall's temporary courtrooms.
Mold was discovered at the former movie theater location last month, which led to the closure of the building.
Officials told Western Mass News the mold appears to have been eliminated.
They said it will take three to five days to get the results back with the hope that court can resume in the building next week.
