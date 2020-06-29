(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fourth of July weekend is coming up and some folks are eager to get away.
In western Massachusetts, you don’t have to travel too far.
According to Airbnb, the Berkshires are one of the top places to go this weekend.
With restrictions lifting across the state of Massachusetts, families and friends are now looking to travel for Fourth of July weekend.
“Many people are looking to both stay safe this holiday weekend, but also get outside and kind of responsibly discover new areas in their immediate or near area,” said Sam Randall with Airbnb.
One of those areas just happens to be the Berkshires.
Randall said the Berkshires are one of their top trending destinations.
“For Massachusetts, we have seen the Berkshires and coastal New Hampshire really top of mind. Each of those are top trending destinations on our platform currently, with each seeing a 30 percent increase in searches year-over-year,” Randall explained.
After being cooped up for months, Airbnb has found that travelers are looking to go to rural locations to get outside and enjoy nature.
“People feel safer. I think also there's this thirst for wanting to get outside and the Berkshires have some wonderful hiking trails and some great outdoor activities,” Randall added/
In addition to travelers looking at rural locations, Airbnb is also seeing interesting trend data. Guests are interested in cabins and also pet friendly locations.
“So it seems like they don’t want to leave their dogs or cats at home, you know possibly to bring someone else into the home and take care of them or put them in a shelter,” Randall noted.
If you still have reservations about traveling, you’re not alone. Randall said guests also want to feel where they are staying is safe.
“We have launched our enhanced cleaning protocol, which is a comprehensive step-by-step handbook for guests with guidelines by the CDC around enhanced cleaning protocols and really to help hosts evaluate their cleaning practices and prepare their homes for guests,” Randall noted.
However, if you are looking to head to the Berkshires this weekend, it’s not too late. Randall added there are plenty of Airbnb’s still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.