CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following the deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic, airline companies are now offering alternatives for those who may have second thoughts about trips they booked to the country.
At Doyle Travel Center, they told us that they had 131 customers leave for Punta Cana yesterday.
However, of those, five cancelled and airlines are making it possible for others to do the same without having to pay additional fees.
Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee told Western Mass News that if your dates of travel to the Dominican Republic are June 21 to August 15, then your ticket can be re-issued on or before November 19.
If you do that, you will not have to pay any fees, even if the flights are higher for the different dates you choose.
However, if you are rescheduling your flight and it's after November 20, the fee will still be waived, you will just have to pay the difference in the fare.
Nowak said this only applies to trips to Punta Cana only and you have to be flying to the same destination.
"If you're uncomfortable going, cancel and rebook it, or you can also use those tickets for the purchase of another ticket to another destination, and the airline will charge you $200 to do that. You have a lot of options to change. It just depends on when you're going to travel again," Nowak added.
Nowak said that Delta announced these changes today, but other airliners will soon do the same and she said hotels are doing the same.
Nowak wants travelers to know that if you do feel comfortable still going, just be cautious, always drink bottled water, and be cautious of the alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.