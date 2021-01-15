(WGGB/WSHM) -- As security intensifies around the U.S. Capitol, you may encounter some changes if you plan to travel by air or train.
Multiple airlines that fly out of our closest airport are making changes to their travel policies leading up to the inauguration, in addition to Amtrak railways.
Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday that up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members will head to Washington, D.C. for next week’s presidential inauguration and he said more are on standby.
“We're also calling up about 500 guard personnel to basically be on standby in case anything comes up that we need to deal with here in Massachusetts over the next few days,” Baker added.
The extra security is needed, officials said, after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
FBI officials said they are planning for possible armed protests across the country leading to new travel policies.
For travelers looking to fly through Bradley International Airport, Delta Airlines announced a policy that no firearms will be allowed in checked bags for Washington-bound flights.
It’s something JetBlue and American Airlines also adopted.
American Airlines also suspending their alcohol service for the days leading up to the inauguration.
President-elect Joe Biden scrapped plans to travel to his own inauguration by Amtrak due to security threats.
Reps with the company said they are putting more police on trains and limiting ticket sales to prepare for January 20.
“We have no plans of going down there for the inauguration,” said David Kopacz.
Western Mass News caught up with Kopacz, who was in Washington last week. He said he was not one of the rioters to storm the Capitol building, but said he instead demonstrated peacefully.
“I went down there really for the sole purpose of election integrity and the majority of people that were down there were for that,” Kopacz added.
Kopacz said instead of traveling to dc, he plans to issue a press release and an affidavit of what he observed on January 6 to give to investigators.
We also checked in with Peter Pan Bus Lines. They said it has always been their policy to not allow guns on their buses.
