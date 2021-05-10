SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a late-night shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Lionel Benoit Road.
When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center.
Walsh added that officers also recovered an AK-47 from the scene. "The AK-47 was not believed to be used in the shooting," he added.
The shooting remains under investigation.
