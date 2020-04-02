SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus has forced millions of us to stay home and it appears many Americans are making sure their liquor cabinets are stocked.
In fact, Nielsen reports overall sales of spirits shot up 55 percent as stay-at-home orders began to spread.
Along with toilet paper and other essentials, Americans are making sure they have their favorite wine, beer, or spirits handy in a big way.
Liquor stores, of course, are still open and other businesses that sell alcohol are also capitalizing.
Along with chicken francese, roasted beets, and all the many items on the menu, Frigo's Foods in Springfield also sells fine wines. They always have, but now that they are take-out only, Joe Frigo explained, “We have a great Facebook page. We try to pair up the wines with our daily specials and it’s been working very well.”
Frigo told Western Mass News that they are adapting any way they can during this pandemic.
“The takeout business has been going pretty well. We've been getting a lot of calls to make sure we're still open. We do takeout, we have curbside pickup, we do deliveries, we do a lot of gift package deliveries,” Frigo noted.
In their Springfield location, and in East Longmeadow, Frigo said, “We tightened up our inventory up a little bit. We still have a pretty good staff on hand. East Longmeadow and our Springfield stores are still open.”
Being able to provide a nice bottle of wine with take-out orders is a nice nitch, Frigo said, for people who'd rather not head out to the liquor store.
Since bars and restaurants aren't open, whatever way Americans are getting that glass of wine, sales of any kind of spirit are through the roof.
According to Nielsen, alcoholic beverage sales overall shot up 55 percent the third week of March.
Ready-to-drink cocktails like hard seltzers grew 106 percent that week.
Large pack beer sales grew about 90-percent. Hard liquors and other spirits sales shot up 75-percent and wine is up 42-percent.
For Frigo, being able to continue to serve his customers in any way is a win-win.
“People are thanking us when they come in the store and saying ‘Thanks for being open, Joe’ and it makes us feel pretty good,” Frigo explained.
Nielsen also reports that online alcohol sales were also up - a whopping 243-percent that third week in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.