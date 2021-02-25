HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News that he was unanimously approved by the select board of Provincetown Thursday evening to be the town's next town manager.
Morse was one of three finalists for the position and interviewed with the select board Wednesday night. He was approved right around 5 p.m. today.
Morse said it will take a couple of months for him to transition to the new job.
Western Mass News is working on getting answers for what this means for Holyoke.
Morse had already announced he was not seeking re-election later this year.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
