AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An armed person was taken into custody on the campus of UMass Amherst Tuesday afternoon.
The university sent out an alert to the campus community at 12:40 p.m. regarding a situation right here outside the university’s health services building. That message read:
"UMass Amherst Alerts: Hostile armed person reported near UHS. Shelter in place and stay indoors. Wait for all clear signal."
One UMass student shared his reaction with Western Mass News when he received the alert in class.
“I was scared. At first, I was just like this is crazy. I’ve never gotten an alert like that on my phone before, even in high school. It caught me really off guard. The teacher didn’t know what was going on, like I had to tell the professor what the deal was,” said UMass sophomore Maximo Archila.
Another UMass student told us he was scheduled to arrive at the scene within the hour of receiving the alert.
“I got an alert that was saying there was a violent suspect outside of UHS and I was kind of alarmed because I had an appointment there at 1:30,” said UMass junior Cole Godley.
UMass officials confirm the party was taken into custody by UMass Police and the situation cleared out just before 1 p.m. Another alert was then sent out that read:
"UMass Amherst Alerts: All clear. Party is in custody. Resume normal activities. All clear."
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
