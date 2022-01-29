WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) – All flights out of Bradley International Airport have been canceled for Saturday, January 29th.
A spokesperson for Bradley International Airport told Western Mass News that the airport itself is open for ongoing snow removal operations, however their airline partners have canceled all flights for Saturday.
Bradley anticipates that their airline partners will resume flights on Sunday, but officials suggest that passengers traveling this weekend contact their airline to confirm their specific flight’s status before they travel to the airport.
