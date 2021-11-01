WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All lanes of I-91 NB in West Springfield are back open after a crash caused some heavy traffic Monday morning.
According to MassDOT, a crash was reported near exit 10A just after 6 a.m. The left and center lanes were temporarily blocked as crews worked to clear the accident which caused some backups.
The highway was reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m.
No word on any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.