CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After hours of clean up work, State Police say all lanes are reopened following a tractor trailer rollover crash on I-91 in Chicopee that spilled trash on the roadway.
Only one lane of traffic was getting by for some time on I-91 North after initially all lanes were shut down.
Trash and debris could be seen from our traffic cameras covering parts of the highway.
This crash happened Tuesday morning just before 5 a.m.
According to the Springfield State Police barracks, 391-South to I-91 North was blocked off to traffic starting at Exit 12.
All drivers were being diverted to I-391 North.
We're told by police the driver of the truck was extracted and transported to the hospital.
According to State Police Sgt. Weiner, the driver's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
State Police, MassDOT, Springfield and Chicopee Fire Departments were all on scene assisting.
All lanes were reopened before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
No word yet what caused the tractor trailer to crash. The location is right after a sharp curve on the highway.
State Police say there was a 'significant' amount of cargo on the truck.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.