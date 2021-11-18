BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that, effective immediately, all fully vaccinated people ages 18 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot.
“We welcome anybody that wants to come in to get a booster. Currently, we have both Pfizer and Moderna available. Our Pfizer stock is a little low at the moment,” said Springfield Pharmacy Manager and Co-owner Alex Wu.
Springfield Pharmacy is ready for more people to roll up their sleeves once again as all Massachusetts residents ages 18 and up are now eligible to get the COVID-19 booster shot.
“If anyone is looking for a booster shot or even the first or second shot of the COVID vaccine they are more than welcome to come in,” Wu explained.
The booster is available six months after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“I think the main reason to do it is it’s one more piece of protection against COVID and as we head into the winter months, there’s always more concern about people being indoors more than outdoors,” Baker explained.
Wu said they are open to booster shot walk-ins Monday through Friday.
“We are willing to help our community out,” Wu said.
Local residents told Western Mass News that they have already received the booster shot and hope many more follow suit.
“I think that it’s great that it’s needed as you know we had a spike in Mass. and it’s important that anybody to get vaccinated especially those 18 and up,” said Jose Claudio of Springfield.
Local health officials are encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 booster vaccine ahead of the holiday season.
The state added that CDC recommendations allow for mixing and matching of different COVID-19 vaccines and those receiving a booster can choose which vaccine they receive. It was noted that anyone with questions about which booster to get should talk to their healthcare provider.
There are over 1,000 locations across the Commonwealth where residents can get booster shots. Locations and appointments, if necessary for a particular location, can be found on the state's Vaxfinder website. Those who have difficulty accessing the internet or can't use Vaxfinder can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line at 211 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for assistance. The hotline is available in English and Spanish and has translators available for nearly 100 other languages.
Officials noted that Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration with over 94 percent of adults having received their first dose and over 81 percent - over 4.8 million residents - are fully vaccinated. So far, over 800,000 Massachusetts residents have received a COVID-19 booster.
