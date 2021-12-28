AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – UMass officials announced that all 5 of their campuses will begin requiring COVID-19 booster shots for all students, faculty, and staff.
UMass Amherst announced this booster requirement for the spring semester back on December 22nd.
University officials told Western Mass News that they understand the 6-month waiting period between the second and third dose will be different for everyone, so they will not be denying access to campus at the start of the semester, but will be tracking booster compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.