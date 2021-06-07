AGAWAM/WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Several people were arrested in Agawam Sunday afternoon after an alleged armed robbery that was first reported in West Springfield.
According to West Springfield police, dispatch received a call reporting an armed robbery at the AT&T store located at 1018 Riverdale Street just before 5 p.m. Shortly after, a patrol officer and narcotics detectives spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a stop.
Police say the vehicle sped off and a pursuit ensued Southbound on Riverdale Street. The pursuit ended at the Rt. 76 rotary in Agawam after a crash between the suspect vehicle and several cruisers.
Four suspects were arrested on scene with the help of State Police and Agawam Police. According to police, one suspect tried to run but was arrested in the area by officers.
Police say one suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of a laceration and one officer was treated at the hospital and released.
Several firearms and other evidence related to the crime was seized. According to police, this is an ongoing multi-agency investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.