HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, officials located the body of 41-year-old Cory Taylor of New Salem, who was arrested in August for multiple firearm and drug charges.
James Leydon, the spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, told Western Mass News Taylor's body was found in a vacant building on Thursday. He also confirmed that the body was officially identified as Taylor's on Friday evening by the medical examiner.
Taylor was arrested during a traffic stop after State Police found over 138 pounds of marijuana in large boxes located in his motor vehicle. Police later charged him with Trafficking in Marijuana.
Authorities were looking for him after he posted bail and did not turn up for his arraignment on Monday, August 24.
The Hampden D.A.'s office did not confirm the address of the vacant building where Taylor was found but said it was near his residence.
The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed and is still under investigation.
