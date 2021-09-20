AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Hundreds of students protested outside the Theta Chi fraternity house for the second day in a row Monday after allegations were made on social media about a sexual assault involving the fraternity this weekend.
Students chanted and held signs calling for Theta Chi to be shut down. Some windows are now boarded up at the fraternity house Sunday night's protest became violent.
This is all happening after allegations spread on social media that allege a member of the fraternity sexually assaulted a woman this weekend.
a protest Sunday had around 300 students, some who allegedly damaged the house and the property. Monday's protest, however, was peaceful, students said while violence isn't the answer, their message is loud and clear.
"You see a ton of people out here and people are angry and upset and that’s why things happened last night it is unacceptable but when we feel silenced and this is what happened," one student said.
Students told Western Mass News members of Theta Chi were seen packing their cars and leaving their house Monday afternoon. The house appeared to be vacant Monday night.
The chancellor of UMass Amherst released a statement to the school community this evening that reads in part:
At this point, no survivor or witness has come forward to file a complaint or a report substantiating the claims that have been made on various social media platforms. While we respect and support a survivor's decision whether or not to report an assault or pursue sanctions, we cannot take action against alleged perpetrator‘s, whether they be individuals or organizations, without actionable evidence.
Students said they do not agree with the chancellors message and would like to see action by the university.
"I feel like complaints have been raised that’s why we’re all here clearly it’s a big issue with the turnout here we had 300 people yesterday looks like that again today I feel like it’s definitely an issue," said freshman Mason Hynes.
Students told Western Mass News they put together a survivor Bill of Rights in March, the proposed document lists demands if a student is involved in sexual misconduct, which they say should result in expulsion.
They said this document was made because of several allegations that have been made involving Theta Chi and other greek life organizations on campus. Students are now calling for the university to uphold its proposed bill of rights.
Western Mass News did reach out to the Theta Chi fraternity national chapter who said they are unaware of any formal complaints filed.
(0) comments
