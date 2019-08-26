WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People in a West Springfield neighborhood are speaking exclusively with Western Mass News after they say the same car has been speeding up and down their street for weeks.
Residents came streaming out of their homes this morning to tell us about the blueish, purple sports car they say is tearing down their street.
Heywood Avenue is narrow and residents say there are a lot of families on the street, who no longer feel safe.
Everywhere you turn on Heywood Avenue in West Springfield there's another family trying to enjoy a quiet residential life.
"She’s young, so we do watch her. We have animals," West Springfield resident Karen Jarvis tells us.
But with a reported habitual speeder on the street...
"She has cerebral palsy. It’s affected her legs," says West Springfield resident Shirley Tubolino-Kearns.
"To see a kind of vehicle that is going by like that, especially when you can't move as fast as other people," stated West Springfield resident Adrianna Boardway.
Residents say everywhere you turn is a recipe for tragedy.
"There’s so many things that can go wrong just not having respect for a neighborhood," continued Jarvis.
According to one family, the driver of this blue-purple Dodge is also causing problems when he stops the car.
"We ask him to slow down and he just stops and he starts fighting with all our neighbors," said West Springfield resident Maria Duducal.
A viewer shared a photo with Western Mass News, and though we blurred the license plate, we brought the unedited version to West Springfield Police.
"[Have you guys not previously known the license plate number?] It's not in the report. I'll run the tag and then I'll try to get more information on the registered owner. What I'm hearing is that the registered owner is not the operator," says West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe Lafrance.
In the meantime, police say every instance of speeding needs to be formally documented with the department.
"An immediate threat can be filed through the RMV by police. We can call the driver in to discuss their driving habits. [You guys have to witness an infraction happening before you can actually make an arrest or issue a citation?] To file a citation, we would normally have to witness the operation," stated Sgt. Lafrance.
Until then, residents say they witness the speeder closer to nighttime.
"I guess he don’t want to show his face or anything," said Duducal.
Time when families come together after a long day to enjoy what's supposed to be a safe place.
"We used to go for walks all around the neighborhood and now we are really nervous doing that. It’s almost like being taunted," added Tubolino-Kearns.
The residents of Heywood Avenue say they are also filing a petition to get more signage in the neighborhood, warning drivers about the numerous small children who live there.
