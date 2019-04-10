SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Spring allergies are here with a vengeance and climbed into the red zone on Wednesday.
Pollen counts have gone from zero to 60 in a matter of days.
Doctors said warmer weather means spring allergies are definitely here and this week is going to be challenging for those of us who suffer the symptoms.
Those warmer temperatures lately mean buds are popping and spring allergies are raging.
"If it's not raining, if the sun is out, if you have dry conditions, this time of year...April especially. You're going to have the tree pollen running really high," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Dr. David Robertson of Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England added, "Spring has finally sprung, for better or for worse."
Robertson told Western Mass News that his office is hopping with spring allergy sufferers. Out right now, that killer tree pollen from maple, juniper, and alder.
"Even this week is worse than before, so it’s been a slow emergence of the outdoor pollens, but we're starting to get to peak levels of some of the pollens, which will continue unfortunately until sometime in June," Robertson added.
Robertson said that studies show the ingredients in the oral antihistamines Zyrtec and Allegra work best for most people for sneezing and itchy eyes.
As for medicated nasal spray that reduce congestion and post-nasal drip, Robertson noted, "People come and say I want the best nasal spray and studies are all about the same, but in real life, they're all different."
What works best for you, Robertson said, is all about trial and error and whether it be oral or nasal, if one product stops doing the trick, try another.
"I do see people who say you know, I've been taking, for example Zyrtec, and this year, it just doesn't seem to be getting the job done and they change to a different one and they feel that it works better," Robertson said.
The pollen forecast: is medium to high for the rest of the week.
You are not alone if you suffer with spring allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology said that 50 million Americans will suffer from some combination of a runny nose, watery and itchy eyes, or sneezing this spring.
