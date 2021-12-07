WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An alligator that had been seen in a local river has been captured.
West Springfield Animal Control said that the gator, which had been seen periodically in the Westfield River over the last few months, was caught Tuesday morning.
Officials noted that the alligator seemed to be in good health and has since been taken by Mass. Environmental Police to a properly licensed reptile rescue.
