SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Nearly half a dozen people were left without a home after two early morning fires in Springfield on Monday, one leaving two residents trapped in a third floor window until a neighbor and Springfield firefighters jumped into action to help.
“Around 3:30 this morning, I woke up to the sounds of screaming, saying, ‘help us, we're trapped,’” Nicholas Axton, a neighbor on Belmont Avenue, told Western Mass News.
One fire caused a scary scene on Belmont Avenue where two residents were hanging out of a third floor window trapped.
“I pinned down the ladder while they went up and got the two women that were trapped,” Axton said.
He quickly sprang into action to assist fire crews, capturing the flames and smoke on camera as they poured out of the top floor of the house.
“They were saying, ‘please hurry, please hurry,’” Axton recalled. “It was definitely a scare first thing in the morning.”
One resident was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while the other was treated on scene.
“Large volume of fire was showing out of the third floor of the structure,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte explained to us. “People hanging out of the window waiting for the rescue.”
This was the second fire for the Springfield Fire Department Monday morning. The first happened on Sierra Vista Road about one hour before.
Two residents there were displaced, receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
“It does seem like the number of fires has been on the uptick, both in Western Mass and across the state,” said American Red Cross Massachusetts Spokesperson Jeff Hall.
Hall told Western Mass News that they work with families to provide support at such a difficult time, especially around the holidays.
“It is especially emotional and tragic near the end of the year with so many holidays,” Hall said. “Making sure people are safe and warm at night is the number one thing, and that they have something to eat.”
The cause of the fire on Sierra Vista Road was determined to be careless disposal of smoking material. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause of the Belmont Avenue fire.
