WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local 33-year-old man and former Westfield school employee is battling ALS.
On Sunday, the community gathered together to show their support at Stanley Park.
“I kind of expected it to come,” Westfield resident Eric Roy said.
Roy was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, back in September of last year.
But his diagnosis was no surprise to him. He lost his mother to the disease back in December of 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.
“While everyone is in isolation and grieving, they were grieving on an extra level,” event organizer Samantha Hague said.
Hague, a long-time family friend of the Roy family, organized a walk at the Westfield Stanley Park on Sunday to raise awareness about ALS and show support for Roy.
“We wanted also to see each other for Eric to see the people who love him and care about him and for them to see him too,” Hague said.
Roy was a staff member at a local elementary school but had to stop working because of his condition. Hague hopes the funds from the event will help cover his medical expenses.
“I started losing function in my right leg, slowly moved to my left leg, started hitting my hands. Basically, when you have ALS, you kind of start having to rely on technology to make you independent, and the costs are incredible,” Roy said.
While there is no cure for ALS, Roy is looking to participate in a medical trial in Canada.
“It's a struggle. I mean, there are a bunch of different trials throughout the U.S. and all over the world, and it’s kind of tough to get into them,” Roy explained.
Hague has also set up a GoFundMe page to help Roy and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.