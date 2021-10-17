EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One year ago, The East Longmeadow community came together to honor Jay Caron following his death from COVID-19.
Saturday, they rallied behind the family once again for an alumni lacrosse game to honor his life and legacy. This event is the first major initiative of the non-profit which Sheriff Cocchi runs in Jay's name.
"We had over 50 alumni East Longmeadow lacrosse players play today, we had a raffle and were expecting probably about somewhere upwards of probably 50 to 40 thousand dollars to be raised today," said Cocchi.
All of the proceeds of the event will go back to the community in order to continue Jay Caron's mission and life legacy to give back.
