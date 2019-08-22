HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amazon is coming to Holyoke and bringing with them hundreds of new jobs.
Holyoke officials announced Thursday that the company will be opening a new distribution center at 161 Lower Westfield Road.
That site once served as the location of the Paolo Freire Social Justice Charter School and Atlas Copco.
“As Mayor, I am encouraged by Amazon’s commitment to hire locally, provide hundreds of living-wage jobs, and strengthen our tax base. The distribution center will continue to help Holyoke grow and diversify our economy while providing job opportunities to residents," Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse added in a statement.
The city noted that as part of the operating plan, Amazon will hire and train hundreds of local workers with wages starting at $15 per hour for both full-time and part-time positions.
Residents and prospective employees can learn more at this weekend's Celebrate Holyoke event at Heritage Park, where Amazon will have a booth.
The city is also working to organize a hiring event before the distribution center's opening, which is expected this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.