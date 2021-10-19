(CBS) -- Forgot your wallet? No problem. Amazon is rolling out scanners across the country that put payment right in the palm of your hand. It's called Amazon One, a new contactless payment system.
To sign up, customers first insert a credit card, then hold their palm over a camera at the checkout counter. It scans lines, ridges, even the pattern of veins inside the hand. The whole process takes about a minute.
Customers like Liz Gonzalez in San Jose, California, say the technology could come in handy. "People like me, I'm very forgetful, always forgetting my credit card or my watch. And now, I don't need to remember to bring my palm," she laughs.
"If anyone can get this popular, it'll be Amazon," says Ian Sherr with CNET. Sherr says all signs indicate the new technology is safe and reliable.
Amazon has already rolled out the palm scanners to more than 70 locations around the country, including mobile ticketing for a concert venue in Denver and a number of Whole Foods locations. But widespread usage could be a challenge. Sherr says, "The reality is that a lot of introducing new technology is convincing people to use it. How much easier is it to use than just pulling out my credit card and paying that way?"
In a convenience-based world, it's another tool at your fingertips. Amazon has been pushing the convenience envelope for several years now, with cashier-less shops in several cities.
