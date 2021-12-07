SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was an internet nightmare on Tuesday for many across the east coast as Amazon Web Services were down for a majority of the day. While some services have recovered, others are still down.

Dozens of other companies were down today as well. Those companies host their services on Amazon Web Services, so when that went down, so did sites like Netflix, Disney+, Venmo, Robinhood, and many more.

“The list is enormous. We’re talking about Netflix, Disney+, Cash app, Coinbase, Venmo, McDonald’s app,” said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.

It was a nightmare for online shoppers and online users on Tuesday after Amazon Web Services suffering from a major outage and impacted numerous other businesses and sites.

Amazon confirmed the issue to Western Mass News and said, in part:

“There is an AWS service event in the US-East region affecting Amazon operations and other customers with resources running from this region. The AWS team is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities, and companies. These companies host their services on Amazon Web Services, so when the server went down, numerous other sites went down with it.

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provide…

“If everything we depend on is hosted by Amazon Web Services and Amazon Web Services go down, cripple everything, and we’re seeing a taste of that today,” Prager explained.

In addition to national corporations, local businesses are also seeing impacts. Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield told Western Mass News that their servers were down for online orders just hours before snow is expected across the state.

Amazon orders and deliveries were also at a halt as holiday shopping is in full swing.

Kate Gourde, owner of Coopers Gifts, told Western Mass News while her store wasn’t experiencing any outages, they certainly were impacted by an increase in foot traffic from those unable to shop online.

“We noticed right off the bat. We were having a really busy day to the point we were kind of like ‘What is going on?’ I feel like if people had chosen today was a day I’m going to get my shopping done, they were going to still find a way to do it,” Gourde explained.

However, for businesses whose servers were down millions of dollars may have been lost.

“It’s going to be a lot of money for individual companies, in many cases, that they’ve missed out on,” said Karl Petrick, associate professor of economics at Western New England University.

Some Amazon Web Services have been restored, but a full recovery is still in the works. We did reach out to Bradley Airport to see if Delta and Southwest were impacted and they said flights are operating on their normal schedules.