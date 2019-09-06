RIVERHEAD, NY (WGGB/WSHM) -- Southampton Police Department has activated the NYS AMBER alert for an investigation involving child abduction.
This abduction supposedly occurred near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead, New York on Thursday at 8:22 p.m.
The child, 3-year-old Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell has black braided hair and brown eyes.
She is approximately 2 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black sneakers.
The suspect, 42-year-old mother, Patchita Tennant is a black female with black, braided hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Tennant was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and driving a gray SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with a NY license plate, HUS7151.
The abduction occurred after Tennant shot a man during a domestic dispute at home on Pleasure Drive and then left with the child.
Southampton Police Department asks the public if they identity either of these people to call them at (866)-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
