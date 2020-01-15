SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing Springfield girl.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a preliminary investigation indicates that 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia was "forced into a car" just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near Amherst and Princeton Streets in Springfield, not long after she got off the school bus.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that she was last seen after returning from the Hampden Charter School.
"This is being treated as a possible abduction," Walsh explained, adding that an Amber Alert has been issued.
Moccia is approximately 4'2" tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a white, fur-lined jacket, khaki pants, and a dark Hampden Charter School shirt (example pictured below). She may also be in possession of a school-issued laptop.
Procopio added that their further investigation indicates that a white or Hispanic male was walking behind Moccia and forced her into the back of an older, dark blue or black Honda, possibly a Civic, with "distinctive aftermarket rims and a moonroof." He added that investigators were provided inaccurate information earlier regarding the male suspect's race.
State Police added that the car may be driven by a white or light-skinned Hispanic female.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
