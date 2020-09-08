SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First, the state of Massachusetts mandated flu vaccines for all school-age children, including college kids. Now the American Academy of Pediatrics is also urging parents to make sure their kids get that shot, and sooner rather than later.
The AAP said protecting children from the flu could help save lives during what is being called a potential twin-demic this fall and winter as the flu and COVID-19 collide.
The state-mandated flu vaccinations for all school-age children last month, and as everyone heads into the fall, a local pediatrician said if a child does get the flu, getting the vaccine could make symptoms much less severe keeping them out of the hospital and away from potential exposure to COVID-19.
On August 19, for the first time, Massachusetts mandated all school-age children get the flu vaccine.
“And the reason they did that is we're worried about this twin-demic, the one, two punch of COVID-19 and influenza,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, Baystate Health pediatrician.
O’Reilly said not getting a flu vaccine could have dire consequences.
“We're worried that COVID-19 in a child seems mild, and may cause some problems with the lungs, disturb the tissues, disturb their defenses, may affect the immune system and that would allow for that child when they get the flu to have a much more serious case of influenza,” he said.
O’Reilly said getting the flu vaccine provides some protection. If a child does get the flu, it may not be as severe.
“If I could get a vaccine that would make sure my child won't get severe enough disease to go to the hospital, in the emergency room, in the ICU, that's where the COVID patients are going to be,” he said. “So I'm going to get my child a flu vaccine so they aren't sick enough from the flu to go to a place where they're likely exposed to COVID.”
Vaccination appointments at O'Reilly's office, he said, have been steady since they got the vaccine a couple of weeks ago. He also said Baystate is looking to partner with community pharmacies and schools to get as many kids vaccinated as possible. Like many pediatricians, they are trying to think outside the box during this pandemic.
“Pediatricians in the community are adding weekend flu clinics and evening flu clinics but sometimes if that's not possible for a parent, the options for children 9 years and over would be to go to a community pharmacy,” he said.
O’Reilly said if a child does get a vaccine other than at their pediatrician's office, it is critical to inform the child's doctor immediately that they did, indeed get the vaccine. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises kids 6 months and above to get their shots no later than Oct. 31.
