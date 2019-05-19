WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In West Springfield this morning the Department of Veterans Services came together at Saint Thomas Cemetery.
At the cemetery, they placed American flags on the graves of fallen service members.
The organization also laid flags on Veterans Day.
Volunteers and community members joined in including the city's Mayor, Will Reichelt, who told Western Mass News why coming to the cemetery this weekend is so important.
"Its a task for us to get together and remember the veterans that passed away and were buried here and their families and its an opportunity again for us all to come together and remember the sacrifices they made and what they did for us," Mayor Reichelt said.
This comes ahead of next Saturday's Memorial Day Parade in the city.
It kicks off at 11 in the morning from Saint Thomas school.
