(WGGB/WSHM) -- Passionate singers and songwriters in Massachusetts - you now have the opportunity to audition for American Idol.
The audition process is completely different from years past and you don’t even have to leave your own home.
American Idol made a virtual pit stop in Massachusetts on Wednesday looking for talented singers to audition for this upcoming season, but it’s not like previous seasons.
“We’re not doing them the way you think we are. We are doing them virtually on Zoom,” said Patrick Lynn, senior supervising producer of American Idol.
Let's GO, future superstars! We hope to find #TheNextIdol TODAY in Massachusetts, Vermont or North Carolina! Sign up now for your face-to-face online audition! 🌟https://t.co/fO1Nc6FxSs🌟 pic.twitter.com/bUXkqfeJzC— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) September 9, 2020
Lynn told Western Mass News that typically Idol is on the road, stopping at various locations and, of course, watching thousands of auditions in-person.
However, because of the pandemic, there are big changes this year.
“We call it Idol Across America and basically, you go to americanidol.com/auditions, you type in your name and email. We send you a link to a Zoom room and you come in wait in a virtual line with everyone else and when we will put you with a live producer from Idol. It's super easy,” Lynn noted.
Idol Across America is stopping in all 50 states, giving singers a chance to showcase their talent without even leaving their homes!
“One of the really good parts about this is you are in the comfort of your own home or wherever you are going to do it and that makes it easier for some people and harder for other people,” Lynn explained.
Because auditions are being held on Zoom, Lynn added that more people are signing up, hoping to secure a spot on American Idol.
“Well, it’s really kind of every other day, but we are seeing a lot of people come in. The number has really grown. We have been doing this almost four weeks now,” Lynn added.
Lynn said the next step is securing an audition with executive producers and eventually getting the chance to be in front of the celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.
“Say hello, don’t be shy, and today is the day you can change your life, so why not give it a shot,” Lynn said.
For more information on the Massachusetts auditions or the audition process, CLICK HERE.
