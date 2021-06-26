SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What better way to start the summer season than with a cookout, bouncy house for the kids, and touch-a-truck experience, all for free. For the first time ever, American Medical Response hosted its job fair, community open house earlier Saturday in Springfield.
"Ok, so you're going to count 15. As long as you get to 15 and I hear it, I’m going to tilt the head back, I give it two breaths, and I go back to CPR, ok."
Free lessons and open opportunities to the public on Saturday, as American Response Medical in Springfield welcomed the community to take a closer look inside at what they do.
"We are doing an open house and a job fair here on Cottage Street in Springfield. And a couple of reasons for it. One is that anyone who wants to come out and see what emergency medical services for the city of Springfield is all about should come down, and we're going to give them an opportunity to get into the back of an ambulance and talk to a paramedic," AMR Northeast Regional Director Patrick Pickering said.
With six different emergency vehicles present on Saturday, their doors open for people to come to check it out inside. Plus a free cookout, bouncy house for the kids, Thunderbird's mascot Boomer in attendance, and other tasty offerings. Families told Western Mass News they're not complaining.
"Charlie's a huge fan of trucks so, we saw it on the news this morning, and we wanted to take him so he can see all the trucks," Springfield resident Annie Asselin said.
But that's not all. Pickering said this event has much more to offer than just a day's worth.
"We have our Earn While You Learn Program, which is essentially recruiting people from the city of Springfield, come on board, go to EMT school and then have a full-time job as an EMT starting at about $18 an hour as an EMT," Pickering explained.
If you ask these students if they like what they do...
"It's amazing because you always see the ambulance go by, but I was always like what's going on inside? and now that I see what's going on inside, I’m like oh my God, I need to be there, I need to do be doing that, I need to be helping people in the community that I love that helped raised me," student Camryn Kynard said.
"My end goal is to be a surgeon, and I thought this program is perfect to start in the medical field. It's a phenomenal experience, and it's with an amazing group,” student Ambar Rodriguezvelez said.
If you would like to apply, you have until the month of September to do so, that is when the first class will take place. For all of the information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.