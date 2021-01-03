SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Blood donations typically take a hit this time of year with holiday activities, impacts of weather, seasonal illness, and now the pandemic.
All of this has made it hard for the American Red Cross to get blood donations.
“We always have a need for blood,” American Red Cross in Massachusetts Spokesman Jeff Hall said.
January is national blood donor month, and the need for blood donations never stops. That's why Hall wanted to remind people to consider donating at the start of the new year.
“We understand people are busy with the holidays, but taking an hour of your time on the weekend or during the week can save up to three lives,” Hall explained.
Hall said when the holidays roll around the Red Cross experiences fewer blood donations on average; so now is a great time to donate.
“Blood is like the milk in your refrigerator; it does go bad,” Hall said. “So, it can’t sit on the shelf forever, so we need to have people continuously make blood donations.”
Amid the pandemic, Hall said the Red Cross is in need of convalescent plasma.
“If you have fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus, we will take your plasma and turn it into convalescent plasma, which is given to local hospitals to help patients that are fighting COVID-19 right now,” Hall explained.
To donate, you can make an appointment online on the American Red Cross’ website.
The Red Cross facility in Springfield on Brookdale Drive is open and accepting appointments.
