SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, the American Red Cross held an event to shine the spotlight on a few unsung, hometown heroes.
It's not every day that a community comes together to honor ordinary people who've done extraordinary things.
This morning, over 500 people from around western Mass came together at the annual American Red Cross Hometown Hero's Breakfast to celebrate acts of heroism, simple acts that made all the difference.
"You gotta jump in there," one American Red Cross employee tells us. "You can't just leave two children burning in a car."
People that made all the difference.
People like Domenick Pisano and Mike Morgan, lifelong friends who made the right choice in a moment that mattered most.
"We had a couple teenagers who," stated Pisano. "Got in a bad car crash, and the car burst into flames. Mike and I helped rescue them and get them to safety."
People like nurse Lexy Marra, who noticed the signs of an overdose before it was too late.
"I had come upon a car that [was] slowly moving," Marra tells us. "It was clearly evident that the person driving was passed out/unresponsive behind the wheel. I pulled over, was able to get the door open, [and] removed the needle from his mouth. It was an overdose. There was a lot of drugs in the car."
People like former school teacher Richard Theroux, who, even in retirement, has dedicated his life to helping the lives of children in need.
"These are young men and," says Theroux. "Some young girls that I've taken an interest in. My wife and I have taken them into our home, [and] helped them try to find a direction. This is what I'm doing with my retirement and, frankly, I'm having the time of my life with it."
All just regular people in the right place at the right time, with the mindset of helping their communities.
If you know a hometown hero in your community, you can click or tap here to nominate them for next year's award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.