America's unemployment rate falls to 13.3% as economy posts surprise job gains By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business Updated 58 min ago Updated 58 min ago | Posted on Jun 5, 2020

With America's unemployment rate expected to hit 20% in today's jobs report, Joseph Louis joins others in a protest asking the state of Florida to fix its unemployment system. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The US unemployment rate surprisingly fell to 13.3% in May, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs. This is a developing story. It will be updated
