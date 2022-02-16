AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A handful of communities in western Massachusetts with indoor mask mandates still in effect are weighing the new guidance from the state, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public.
One of them is Amherst, and that has one local business owner speaking out.
We spoke with the owner of a restaurant in Amherst who has been fighting fines that he said were issued to him by the town over non-compliance with the town’s indoor mask mandate. He hopes the state's new mask guidance will change things.
“We are not anti-mask, we are pro-choice down here,” said Sam Kochan, co-owner of Mission Cantina.
On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released updated guidance that said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks inside in certain situations.
While some communities in western Massachusetts have dropped indoor mask mandates over the last few weeks, Amherst is still requiring people to mask up.
“I have a couple older employees that came to me earlier and said they weren’t comfortable wearing masks at work for medical reasons and I left it at that,” Kochan told us.
He is one of the owners at Mission Cantina in south Amherst. He has owned and operated the bar for more than a decade, and he told Western Mass News that he was alarmed to receive two separate fines in the mail over non-compliance with the town's mask mandate.
“Came down, noticed one of the employees not wearing a mask and then issued a fine,” Kochan recalled. “I appealed them through Eastern Hampshire Court in Belchertown, so we’re waiting to hear back.”
While he said that he never asked his employees for their medical records, he has continued to push the town to ease their restrictions and allow small businesses to return to a sense of normalcy.
“I invited the town to come down, because they’re allowed to do that and they declined three different times,” Kochan told us. “We’re not anti-mask down here. Please wear a mask if that makes you feel safe, we welcome you. But, I think it’s time for folks who are vaccinated, people who’ve gotten vaccinated and have antibodies to this, to start living life.”
We reached out to several Amherst town officials for comment, but have not yet heard back.
In the meantime, the Amherst Board of Health is set to meet on March 10th to review the mask mandates in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.