AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Amherst Board of Health approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students in order to attend public schools in Amherst. This is the first district in the state to require a COVID shot to go to school.
The Board of Health added COVID-19 vaccines that have received full FDA approval to the list of required shots to attend school. The superintendent of the Amherst-Pelham regional school district, Dr. Michael Morris told Western Mass News this move already caught the eye of other school districts across the state.
"We’re talking about a relatively small number of students and staff that these policies would directly affect," said Dr. Morris.
The town of Amherst became the first in Massachusetts to require a COVID-19 vaccine for eligible students in order to go to school.
The mandate was already approved by the board of health in a previous meeting, but in a meeting Monday night, the board fixated on the exact wording of the mandate that is now set in stone.
"I don’t think there’s any change of heart from any of the folks on the board of health it’s just more fine-tuning before the school committee meets tomorrow night to make sure they have the exact language they want to have moving forward," said Dr. Morris.
The motion said “The board of health adds vaccination against COVID-19, using vaccines that have received full FDA approval, to the list of vaccination that are required (except for medical or religious exemptions) for students to attend public schools in Amherst.“
Dr. Morris told Western Mass News the district has an eligible student and staff vaccination rate over 80%.
The implementation timeline for students is expected to be set on Tuesday, as well as a vote for an additional school staff vaccine mandate.
With the vaccination rate already high, Dr. Morris said he doesn't expect to lose many employees over the potential mandate.
"I think in other fields there’s a lot of talk about leaving positions but I don’t think it happens as much as the talk does," said Dr. Morris.
While Amherst may be the first school district in the state to mandate student shots, they may not be the last.
"A number of districts did contact me, both school committee members and superintendence for the other districts to inquire about this there certainly was a lot of interest and excitement from folks who contacted me," said Dr. Morris.
The school committee meeting is meeting Tuesday in order to vote on the timeline as well as a staff vaccine mandate.
