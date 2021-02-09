AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All UMass Amherst students are required to stay in their dorm rooms or off-campus housing for two weeks, as the university tackles a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The concern is that students with jobs aren't allowed to go to work now.
“I can’t go to the gym, people can’t, work, people can’t pay their bills. It’s a little ridiculous,” UMass Amherst student Eva Hecht said.
UMass Amherst students spoke out about the new COVID-19 regulations they have to follow with more than 400 active cases both on and off-campus, less than two weeks into their spring semester.
For at least two weeks, students living in the dorms and in off-campus housing must stay there. They can leave to get a COVID-19 test, go to a medical appointment, or to get food. This is impacting students with jobs because they're not allowed to go to work.
Western Mass News has learned the university is working on a financial support program for students who rely on jobs while going to school. UMass Amherst Spokesperson Ed Blagudzewski said this is all for safety reasons.
"We are in the process of setting up a system so students can seek financial support within the university so that they can and should stay in place in their rooms or their apartments. We absolutely recognize the hardship that's involved for students," Blaguszewski said.
The impact of COVID-19 restrictions goes beyond students. The owner of Limered Teahouse in downtown Amherst, Joe Deng, said one of his employees goes to UMass.
“He had to quarantine for two weeks prior to starting school, so he had to drop off work for a little bit due to this,” Deng said.
Deng said he is not nervous about the increase in COVID numbers at UMass. He feels as though he’s done everything he can to reduce risk.
“What’s left now is either the decision to remain closed or not. To not open at all, that would be the only way that I feel that we would be even safer," Deng explained.
Business owners like Deng are also impacted by a 9:30 p.m. curfew and 25 percent capacity limit put in place by the town following the uptick in UMass cases.
