AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big announcement was made Wednesday out of Amherst College. The school has decided to end its legacy preference and expand financial aid benefits for students on-campus.
The college said this move will level the playing field for all students who want to study there, regardless of financial background.
“We want families across the country to know that an Amherst education is within reach,” said Matt McGann, dean of admission and financial aid at Amherst College.
Amherst College has made moves to be more accessible to students. The college announced that it is ending its legacy preference in its admissions process and, in turn, will expand the financial aid benefits it offers to better support students from lower- and middle-income families.
“This is who we've been for a long time, trying to figure how can we support best access and opportunity for our students and once they're here, how can we really support them well,” McGann added.
McGann told Western Mass News that with the school will no longer take into consideration whether an applicant’s parent graduated from Amherst College.
“Our process is a holistic process where we look at each student as an individual, so we will continue to look at how will each student be on-campus, how they would impact our community right here, and how will they contribute to that community,” McGann explained.
Students like Patrick Spoor told us they think this change will make the admissions process fairer.
“It makes sense that they don't get an extra boost to get into the college…I'm hopeful that we'll have a more diverse and awesome student body in the future,” said Spoor, a junior at Amherst College.
McGann told us current students and future students will have access to expanded financial aid benefits starting in the 2022-2023 academic year. $71 million will be invested in financial aid. Under the expanded benefits, the college said about 80 percent of American households will receive free tuition and nearly 50 percent of students will have not only their tuition covered, but also housing and meals.
While students are excited about the added benefits, some said there’s still more that can be done.
“There's often promises that we graduate without having to take out loans…especially private loans are especially tough on people like me. I've had to take $7,000 in private loans my first year and it's a lot,” Spoor added.
