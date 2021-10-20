AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Amherst College loosened some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday. Western Mass News got a closer look at how cases are trending on campus.
College officials told us that as of Wednesday, the dining hall has opened back up to 100% capacity and all remaining travel restrictions for students have been lifted. Now, that's all due to the low COVID-19 case numbers the college is seeing.
"We have relaxed some of our protocols thanks to the safe behaviors that our students and community have practiced," said Matt.
Amherst college loosened some COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. The college has had a four-level framework in place throughout the pandemic. The campus is currently operating at level one, meaning it is operating with fully in-person activities and some protocols in place as necessary.
"We continue to test students twice a week because we know that testing combined with masking are the most effective ways to keep this campus safe and we want to have in-person learning because education is really the center of what we do," said Matt.
The college is now expanding its dining commons to 100% capacity.
Campus buildings and events are no longer restricted to 50% capacity but may not exceed 100%.
Students are also now allowed to travel off-campus freely and are urged to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks indoors. A mask mandate is still in place inside buildings on campus.
Students told Western Mass News they've felt safe on campus this semester and have actually enjoyed some of the pandemic changes.
"I've generally felt they're doing well handling the pandemic on campus," said college senior Nathaniel Ashley, senior.
"There were a lot of changes that were really cool like being able to take our lunch out of the dining halls and eat wherever you want basically," explained college junior Partick Spoor.
As of Wednesday, 99% of students and 97% of staff are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Now you may remember, Amherst College requires all students faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption.
Officials said students were able to go home over the fall break this month, as long as they filled out a form documenting where they were traveling and took a COVID test upon returning to campus. They said they will continue to monitor the science but as long as case numbers stay low, there will most likely be a similar plan in place for holiday breaks at the end of this year.
