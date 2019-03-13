AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst College is on lockdown following reports of a potentially suicidal person with a gun.
The school urging students to take shelter in a locked building until further notice, while police search the woods south of campus.
An alert from the college indicates that Amherst, State, and campus police are investigating.
We will continue to bring you updates as soon as they become available.
