AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have the latest on a story Western Mass News has been following since last night regarding the decision by Amherst College to cancel in-person classes and move to a remote learning system - all due to growing coronavirus concerns.
This as other local colleges are weighing their options as students prepare to travel for spring break.
Just last week, many local colleges were deciding whether or not they would keep the dorms open to discourage travel during spring break in the wake of COVID-19.
Now, Amherst College is asking students to pack up and go home for break and they are telling them not to come back.
School officials told students in a video statement that classes will be held remotely for the foreseeable future. The goal is to prevent the possibility of students traveling internationally coming back to campus over break and spreading the virus.
For those who can't leave, Amherst is prepared to keep dorms open.
"Those students will be able to petition to stay on-campus through the semester, but those of you who need to stay here will also need to be here through spring break. Travel during spring break is one of the greatest risk that we’re trying to mitigate," said Amherst College President Biddy Martin.
As for the transition to online teaching, school officials are canceling classes at the end of this week, so professors can confer and discuss the best way to move coursework online for the remaining six weeks.
With regards to other local colleges, most would be looking at preparing six weeks of coursework to be taught online should they follow Amherst’s lead.
Most of these colleges have classes ending that last week of April into early May.
We will look at how these other schools are weighing this decision and preparing for students to head off for spring break - tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
