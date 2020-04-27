AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst College is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Officials said a custodial staff member received postive test results on Wednesday after last being on campus Saturday, April 18.
They said the person was not symptomatic, was wearing a face mask, and did not come into contact with any students.
That person is now in isolation at home and will self-quarantine for 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.