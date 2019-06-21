AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking into what caused a fire at an Amherst College science lab.
Chief Tim Nelson of the Amherst Fire Department tells us that they were alerted by Amherst Police officers at 7:20 p.m. of a fire inside the Amherst College Science Center.
Two engines brought a total of four firefighters to the scene, but, upon further investigation, sounded a box alarm, which requires additional firefighters from Amherst be called to the scene.
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames that broke out at a third-floor science lab.
Chief Nelson states that the fire appears to have originated from a brand, new stove located in the science lab.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the sprinkler system was able to contain the flames to just that lab.
Chief Nelson added that the water that emitted from the sprinkler system had reached the floor below it, damaging the electrical circuits.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Caroline Hanna, Director of Communications for Amherst College, says:
"The fire started when a piece of equipment in one of the biology labs on the third floor overheated. The lab sustained some smoke damaged, and there is some water damage in the spaces below the lab. No other portion of the building was affected. The Amherst College Facilities Operations staff will have the building cleaned and systems restored before the opening of the building tomorrow."
Thankfully, no one was inside the Science Center when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.
Amherst firefighters were responding to several medical calls scattered throughout the city at the time the fire broke out and requested mutual aid from surrounding towns.
The Hadley Fire Department provided one engine, and Belchertown, Northampton, and South County ambulances were also asked to come to the scene for assistance.
The South Hadley Fire Department provided station coverage as Amherst officials responded to the fire at Amherst College.
While Amherst firefighters were working to douse the flames, South Hadley responded to a medical call in an unspecified area of the city.
