AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Pushback against COVID-19 restrictions at Amherst College has one parent fuming. it's an issue that has everyone talking on campus and off.
"I would certainly say though, having arrived to campus, before restrictions were put in place. I definitely feel lied to. I feel disappointed,” said Makaela Weeda, an Amherst College senior.
Weeda is not happy with the back-to-school COVID-19 restrictions she has to follow. at first, these were the rules:
August 24th
Students must wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. No in-person dining in the dining hall. And students must limit off-campus travel through Sept. 13th.
Weeda and more than 400 students fought back, signing a petition asking the president of Amherst College Biddy Martin to ease restrictions and the guidance changed slightly.
August 27th
Masks are still required indoors but the outdoor masking rules have changed. Students only need to wear masks at gatherings or if they are around someone who tested positive for COVID. And students can leave campus for personal business and pick up takeout meals. But can't go into restaurants, cafes, or bars.
Eating outdoors for Weeda and being able to fully enjoy her senior year is not ideal for her.
“I’ll tell you, eating outside, being attacked by bees as I am just trying to enjoy a meal in the rain has been a very unfortunate way to kick off my senior year after I have been away from this campus for a year,” said Weeda.
Western Mass News learned all of this is not sitting well with parent Max Geino, whose son is a freshman at the college.
“I called my son. And I said to him quote, 'if your name is on that list, my foot is going to find your backside really quick,' I was outraged,” said Genio.
He has a message for the students who are fighting what the college is doing.
“This is simple logic. Sorry, but you have to do whatever you have to do. As for as school, if you don’t like the rules, don’t go. It’s college. Nobody is forcing you to go," said Genio.
Amherst College said they plan to ease restrictions on September 13th and these heavy restrictions are only in place for students transitioning back to campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.