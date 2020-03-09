AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst College announced today that the college will be moving to remote learning following Spring Break amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Amherst College believes they are past the point of being able to contain the disease.
Even though there are no reported virus cases on the campus at this time, due to traveling concerns during Spring Break they believe the risk will be too great once students return to campus.
This means following Spring Break, which starts on Monday, March 23, no student can complete work on-campus.
Classes are officially canceled this coming Thursday and Friday, March 12-13.
This will provide faculty and staff enough time to work on alternate modes of delivering course work and allow students to secure modes of transportation before leaving campus.
By March 16 all students are expected to have left campus for the remainder of the semester, but any student who has successfully requested to stay on campus during Spring Break will be allowed to complete their remote learning.
The campus will continue to operate during this period.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.