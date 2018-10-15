On Sunday, October 14th a service was held as a recommitment to Perez's sanctuary as the people of the First Church and Amherst community continue to provide him and his family support one year later.
Members of the church rang a bell, one time for everyday Lucio Perez has spent there.
Since 1999, Perez has been in the U.S as an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala with a wife and 4 children who were born in the United States.
Immigration officials monitor Perez with an ankle brace and his family visits him at least 3 times a week.
Perez tells Western Mass News that his absence has taken a toll on his children school work. But his message to them is to have faith.
"I tell them to always stay strong because I tell them we should never be afraid of what may happen"
Perez added, "I don't really have ant fear because I'm in the hands of God"
Yesterday the Perez family was able to spend the day together at the service.
While community members sung songs, and lit candles to show their support as a recommitment to his stay at the First Church.
On Saturday, October 20th a circle of candles will be lit and placed outside of the church for Perez.
