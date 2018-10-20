AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of people filled the First Congregational Church in Amherst to express their support and solidarity with Lucio Perez, the father of four taking sanctuary inside the church to avoid deportation.
Last weekend, a service was held to commemorate one year that Lucio, a Guatemalan immigrant, has taken sanctuary at the First Congregational Church.
READ MORE: Service held for man taking sanctuary in Amherst
His 16-year-old son, Tony, tells Western Mass News that he'll never forget the day his dad had to leave their home.
"All of us," stated Tony Perez. "We just panicked. Literally panicked. We were like please don't leave us dad, please don't leave us. My little sister, she was crying like I've never seen her before."
He says he's thankful to the church for taking his dad in, and getting help from several people, such as Margaret Sawyer of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center.
"We're looking toward an unknown amount of time still to come," Margaret tells us. "We hope that people will let their representatives know, let ICE know, [and] let Homeland Security know how much they care about Lucio, [and] that he's really part of the fabric of this community and that we want him here."
On Saturday evening, guests were asked to take action by taking a pledge of resistance.
More than 100 people also took part in a fast.
"We've asked people to join a solidarity fast with Lucio, as," continued Margaret. "A form of personal dedication and pushing yourself to show your own commitment to his freedom and freedom of all immigrants."
The event concluded with everyone gathering outside the church, hand in hand, to express their solidarity with Lucio.
READ MORE: 'Letters for Lucio' shows support for Springfield man facing deportation
"He's stepping forward for millions of people," said Margaret. "When we care and stand for Lucio, we're not showering one person with all that attention. We're lifting up the issue of what millions of people are facing."
"I hope that one day," stated Tony. "All of this can just end, and the world can just be at peace. No racism or anything."
There is still no word on when Lucio will be able to leave the church.
In the meantime, guests on Saturday signed several cards committing to contacting ICE and speaking on his behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.