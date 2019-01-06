AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst community is stepping in to help longtime business owners in their time of need.
The couple who owns Amherst Typewriter and Computing has been running their business for decades.
One of the owners, Dorothy Green, is in critical care in Boston, and doesn't have the funds to pay for her medical expenses.
To help raise money for the Greens, Demetria Shabazz started a Go Fund Me page to help lighten the load.
She tells Western Mass News what inspired her to lend a hand.
"These are folks we love," stated Shabazz. "If they need some help, we need to be there as neighbors and friends so its been amazing since putting the Go Fund Me up. I think its been five days now. We've gone past our goal of $5,000, and it's still climbing."
If you would like to make a donation, simply click or tap here.
